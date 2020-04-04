Berner and B-Real will be releasing a new joint project titled Los Meros on April 20th. They drop off the first single from the project titled “Candy” featuring Rick Ross.

Los Meros will feature 15 new records and also guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Dave East, Rick Ross, Xzibit & more,

Stream “Candy” below and check out the full Los Meros tracklist.

