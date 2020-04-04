Berner and B-Real will be releasing a new joint project titled Los Meros on April 20th. They drop off the first single from the project titled “Candy” featuring Rick Ross.
Los Meros will feature 15 new records and also guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Dave East, Rick Ross, Xzibit & more,
Stream “Candy” below and check out the full Los Meros tracklist.
- “On the Wall” f. Ty Dolla $ign
- “While Driving” f. Wiz Khalifa
- “Fuel” f. Dave East
- “Candy” f. Rick Ross
- “Los Meros” f. Xzibit
- “Ride With Us” f. Nava
- “Vision” f. Aleman & Hennessy
- “Head Down” f. Ty Dolla $ign
- “Just Breathe” f. Everlast
- “Prevail” f. Paul Wall
- “Midnight Flights” f. Baby Bash & Trick Trick
- “Island Vibes” f. Cozmo & Everlast
- “Live Your Life”
- “House Titles” f. Demrick
- “Been Real”