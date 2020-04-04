Berner and B-Real will be releasing a new joint project titled Los Meros on April 20th. They drop off the first single from the project titled “Candy” featuring Rick Ross.

Los Meros will feature 15 new records and also guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Dave East, Rick Ross, Xzibit & more,

Stream “Candy” below and check out the full Los Meros tracklist.

  1. “On the Wall” f. Ty Dolla $ign
  2. “While Driving” f. Wiz Khalifa
  3. “Fuel” f. Dave East
  4. “Candy” f. Rick Ross
  5. “Los Meros” f. Xzibit
  6. “Ride With Us” f. Nava
  7. “Vision” f. Aleman & Hennessy
  8. “Head Down” f. Ty Dolla $ign
  9. “Just Breathe” f. Everlast
  10. “Prevail” f. Paul Wall
  11. “Midnight Flights” f. Baby Bash & Trick Trick
  12. “Island Vibes” f. Cozmo & Everlast
  13. “Live Your Life”
  14. “House Titles” f. Demrick
  15. “Been Real”

