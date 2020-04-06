Home Music Video Music Video: Kevin Gates – Wetty (Freestyle) Music Video Music Video: Kevin Gates – Wetty (Freestyle) By cyclone - April 6, 2020 0 Kevin Gates hops on Fivio Foreign’s “Wetty” for a new freestyle video. Directed by Nicky Films. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Destructo ft. Kevin Gates, Yo Gotti & Denzel Curry – Bandz New Music: Kevin Gates – Always Be Gangsta Music Video: Kevin Gates – Fatal Attraction Music Video: Kevin Gates – Bags Music Video: Kevin Gates – Walls Talking Music Video: Kevin Gates – RBS Intro