YoungBoy Never Broke Again throws a few shots at Kodak Black in his latest video titled “Step On Shit”.

Kodak & YoungBoy have been going back and forth after Kodak posted from jail scorning the rapper for “cooperating” with the police in the altercation involving his baby mother being stabbed by Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya in his home. YoungBoy has responded with a series of Instagram videos and this diss.

Watch “Step On Shit” below