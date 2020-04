Kid Ink is now out of his deal with RCA Records and releasing music independently. He keeps the new music coming as he links up with Rory Fresco for a new collab titled “Fly 2 Mars”. Produced by OG Parker and Smash David. Kid Ink’s new album is set to drop some time this Summer.

You can stream “Fly 2 Mars” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.