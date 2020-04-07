Skyzoo will be releasing a new project with Italian jazz band Dumbo Station titled The Bluest Note on April 24th. Here is their new single “Good Enough Reasons”. Skyzoo spoke with Complex about the project stating:

“As much as I’ve incorporated my favorite genre of music with my other favorite genre of music, this is the first time I’ve been able to craft an entire project based on jazz production from top to bottom. From writing musical arrangements with them and having them bring them to life in the studio in Rome, Italy; it was a perfect union and execution of what I foresaw when I began to sketch out the project.”

He continues about the single”

“For ‘Good Enough Reasons,’ I’ve had this pattern in my head for awhile. The tone of how the drums play out, and this hybrid of a smooth but melancholy but cool but blatant feel on a beat, and letting the lyrics take the same road. I came up with an arrangement and expressed it to the band and they took it and ran 100MPH with it. Once the beat was done, my pen just kinda flew on its own accord. It went where it wanted, right along with that hybrid of a beat. The outcome was what you hear when you press play on this record. It was the last record I wrote for the project and it’s easily one of my favorites.”

You can stream “Good Enough Reasons” below.

