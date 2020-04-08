Future covers XXL Magazine‘s Spring 2020 issue. Shot in the waters off of San Pedro, California. In the cover story, he talks about finding inner peace, whether he and Drake have been working on a follow-up to 2015’s What A Time To Be Alive and his upcoming album tentatively titled) Life Is Good. He states

“It’s about life and being good and just enjoying life. So many tragedies and catastrophes and everything is going on in the world. And you want to enjoy life, as long as you have it. Waking up, breathing, well, you want to be able to soak it all up and be appreciative for every moment on this earth, every moment that you’re living.”

Future continues.

“This album right here defines me at a creative level,. Going to the next level where you just going to the next level and always going outside the box, but still remaining true to my core fans and my core audience. It’s me trying new things. I want to remain true to self, but also true to my fans and just giving them a good project, a great project to be able to listen to, but also for different artists to be able to feed off of, create off of, come up with different ideas and just being at the forefront of just making a solid album, a solid, complete album. It’s just very important to me.”

You can check out the full cover story here.

