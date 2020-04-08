Home Music Video Music Video: Machine Gun Kelly – What’s Popping Freestyle Music Video Music Video: Machine Gun Kelly – What’s Popping Freestyle By cyclone - April 8, 2020 0 Machine Gun Kelly hops on Jack Harlow’s hit record “What’s Poppin” for a new freestyle video. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Young Thug, RJmrLA & Lil Duke – Bullets With Names Music Video: Machine Gun Kelly – el Diablo Young Thug & Machine Gun Kelly Announce Fall Tour Music Video: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Trippie Redd – Candy Album Stream: Machine Gun Kelly – Hotel Diablo Music Video: Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Travis Barker – I Think I’m OKAY