After teaming up 2017, 24hrs and DJ Drama join forces again for the second installment to their mixtape series 12AM in Atlanta. Featuring 16 new tracks and guest appearances by Young Nudy, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, MadeinTYO, K Camp, Lil Scrappy, and more.

You can stream 12AM in Atlanta 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.