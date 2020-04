Asher Roth’s new album Flowers On the Weekend drops on April 23rd. He returns with the official video for his track “Hunnid” featuring Joyce Wrice. Shot by Obecuatro and edited by Joe Clement. He had this to say about the album

“I’d say this album is the most genuine reflection of myself thus far. I wanted to move home to make this album, recording with homegrown talent from in and around Philly.”

