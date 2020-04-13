R.A. The Rugged Man will release his new album All My Heroes Are Dead on April 17th. He teams up with the Adult Swim Singles program to release a new single from the project titled “Dragon Fire” featuring Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, and Kool G Rap. He had this to say about the records:

“So many of the greats are gone, and the legends who made it out alive are cast aside. Society left our heroes and their culture for dead. We have to dig that greatness out of its grave, and bring it back with an angry vengeance.”

You can stream “Dragon Fire” below.