After dropping his record “Bootleggers” back in February, YGTUT is back with a new track dedicated to his city titled “Chattanooga Vendetta”. Produced by TIGGI. He had this to says about the record:

“We got a vendetta with the industry basically. Our city may not be as big as LA or NYC, but there’s still a lot of talent where I’m from and I feel like we’ve always kept that chip on our shoulder–tryna’ put on for home. Rappers like me and [Isaiah Rashad] coming from a place like this and we just wanna shed more light on it. We feel like it’s us against the world. We ain’t backing down from nothing. Anybody want it can get it.”

You can stream, “Chattanooga Vendetta” below.





