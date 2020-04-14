TOBi will be releasing a special deluxe edition of his debut album titled STILL +, on April 30th. The deluxe edition will include “City Blues (Remix)” featuring The Game, two new songs and the official remix for “180” featuring Kemba. He had this to say about the deluxe edition:

“I’m excited to give STILL more life by adding songs, putting on for Toronto and showing the themes of my life. This ‘180’ remix I wrote, juxtaposes my teenage self with my current self, describing the shit I used to get into with my friends. There were certain things you couldn’t tell me as a kid, unless you had earned my respect. I find that now, I am that guy to some of my young boys. I feel like a protector sometimes, or a light on their path. Also, Kemba is one of my favorite lyricists right now, so getting him on there was mandatory.”

He continues about the “180 (Remix)”.

“TOBi has a soulfulness and lyricism that I respect. The original ‘180’ was fire. With that as the foundation, my verse was easy to write.”

You can stream “180 (Remix)” below.

