The JBP Boyz are back to business, covering all the things they missed since the last episode. Starting with a recap of the most recent battles, the RZA vs DJ Premier (16:00), Lil Jon vs T-Pain (47:45), and they also predict Teddy Riley vs Babyface (38:24). Diddy joins the IG live trend (68:42), the guys reveal when they’ve slept with someone of out spite, Dr. Dre entering the beat battle conversation and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe: Kiana Lede – “Attention” Rory: Kirby – “We Don’t Funk” Mal: Tank – “You Never Know” Parks: N.O.R.E – “Patio Furniture”

