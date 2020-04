Young Chop has been in the news lately after calling out Meek Mill, French Montana & 21 Savage. He premieres the official video for his “diss” record titled “You Know What We Do”.

In other news, Chop was charged with reckless conduct after putting out a video of him shooting at a car in his driveway for showing up to his house unannounced in the middle of the night.

Watch the video for “You Know What We Do” below.