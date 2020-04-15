

Skyzoo will be releasing his jazz-infused project The Bluest Note on April 24th with Italian jazz band Dumbo Station. Skyzoo says about the project:

“an homage to the classic jazz albums of the genre’s heyday (when LPs were around six tracks total). The Bluest Note is the storytelling and inner-city expressions you’ve come to know and love from me, attached to the jazz orchestration I’m dying to introduce to some and re-introduce to others.”

After dropping “Good Enough Reasons”, Skyzoo and Dumbo Station return with “We (Used) To Live In Brooklyn, Baby”.





