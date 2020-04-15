Home New Music New Music: Too $hort ft. Trae Tha Truth – Pull Up New Music New Music: Too $hort ft. Trae Tha Truth – Pull Up By cyclone - April 15, 2020 0 Bay Area legend Too $hort links up with Houston legend Trae Tha Truth for his new Trunk Tuesdays release titled “Pull Up”. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Album Stream: Trae Tha Truth – Exhale New Music: Trae Tha Truth – Slidin New Music: Rayven Justice ft. Too $hort – Blues Clues Music Video: Trae Tha Truth – Nipsey Music Video: Trae Tha Truth – I’m On 3.0 Music Video: Trae Tha Truth – Fo I Die