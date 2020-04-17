

Griselda Records Westside Gunn give fans his new highly anticipated project titled Pray For Paris. Featuring 13 new records and guest appearances/production by Conway, Benny The Butcher, Wale, Joey Bada$$, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, Alchemist, DJ Premier, Boldy James, Joyce Wrice, DJ Muggs, Daringer, Beat Butcha, Conductor Williams, Jay Versace and more. He had this to say about the project

“Don’t ever call me a rapper. I’M AN ARTIST!, I’m different and I always knew I was different. Sh*t be so over people heads some think I’m even trash because they don’t understand it. But that’s what happens with rare ART. I can’t help that I’m that dope and you can’t understand it. I don’t have to be the most popular but I’m the most respected. I’ve already did the unthinkable, I can easily dumb it down and go platinum but the game has NEVER seen a WESTSIDE GUNN before. The way I curate, my ear for production, the way I bring people into my world and bring the best out of them.”

He continues.

“Tonight is my latest masterpiece. All I ask is that you support real ART. Virgil doing the cover is my Grammy so I already won. Play this sh*t on repeat and tell everybody with ears real hip hop is alive!”

You can stream Pray For Paris in it s entirety below and downlaod it now on Apple Music.



