Bishop Nehru will release his new album, Nehruvia: My Disregarded Thoughts on May 8th. For his third single he calls on MF DOOM for a new record titled “Meathead”. Here is the animated visual. He had this to say about the collab:

“DOOM just kept telling me to stop overthinking things and that I needed to use my own intuition more. He taught me how to really embody the music and feel it deep inside my stomach.”

Watch the video for “Meathead” below.