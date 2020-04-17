John Legend’s new album Bigger Love is set to be released this summer. He decided to drop off the title-track “Bigger Love”. Here’s what he had to say about the record:

“This song is a celebration of love, resilience and hope. I wrote it last year, before any of us could have imagined what 2020 would become. The message of the song is that love can help carry us through these dark times and music can bring us joy and inspiration. I hope it brings some light to people’s day and maybe inspires a dance break.”

You can stream “Bigger Love” below and download it now on Apple Music.





