

R.A. The Rugged Man releases his first project since 2013’s Legends Never Die, titled All My Heroes Are Dead. Featuring 22 new songs and guest appearances by Chuck D of Public Enemy, Ghostface Killah, Immortal Technique, Ice-T, Brand Nubian, Vinnie Paz, M.O.P., Kool G Rap, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Inspectah Deck, A-F-R-O, Chris Rivers, Onyx, Chino XL, Masta Killa and more. He spoke about the project stating:

“So many of the greats are gone, and the legends who made it out alive are cast aside. Society left our heroes and their culture for dead. We have to dig that greatness out of its grave, and bring it back with an angry vengeance.”

You can stream All My Heroes Are Dead in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



