On this episode: Mal tuned into Joe’s Instagram Live therapy session and shares his thoughts (3:38) and Joe gives the background of Dr. Phil (22:40). Westside Gunn released a new album (37:34), Rory’s take on the timing of the DaBaby’s album dropping (61:38), they revisit the mixtape era conversation (74:15), the DVSN’s album brings them to another tier (115:08) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks Joe: DVSN – “Again” Rory: AZ – “Wanna Be There” Mal: Brent Faiyaz – “Around” Parks: GZA – “4th Chamber”