DaBaby has been one of, if not the hottest rapper in the past couple of years. His last album Kirk gave him his first #1 album upon it’s release in October of 2019. At the top of the year, he celebrated his GRAMMY nominations for his hits single “Suge”. He didn’t bring home trophy but another great achievement for the North Carolina superstar none the less. Now while everyone is quarantined, he surprised his fans at the beginning of last week with the announcement of a new album titled Blame It On Baby Friday. After the first day of sales are in, Mr. Kirk it set to knock The Weeknd off the top of Billboard with his second #1 album. According to HDD, Blame It On Baby is projected to move 130k–150k units first week with 8–11k coming from pure sales.

Congrats to him and his team on another successful release.