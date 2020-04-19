As promised, Kelly Rowland premieres the official video her new single “COFFEE”. Directed by Steven Gomillion. She had this ti say about her chocolatey visual:

“I want to celebrate the women in video—every shade, every coffee color, every curve, every essence and what they gave me. My intention I set for the video was to take the light in yourself and your sexuality [and put it in] a God perspective, in a way where you don’t have to get any approval from anybody else.”

Watch the “COFFEE” video below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

