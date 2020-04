38 Spesh delivers his new project Army of Trust II. Featuring 10 new tracks produced entirely by 38 Spesh and featuring guest appearances by Grafh, Estee Nack, Planet Asia, Fred the Godson, ElCamino, Flee Lord, Rasheed Chappell, Che Noir, and more.

You can stream Army of Trust II in its entirety below and download it now on Bandcamp below.