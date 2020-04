Wiz Khalifa celebrates 4/20 with his new project titled The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa. Featuring seven new songs and guest appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Mustard, Quavo, Tyga, K Camp & Logic.

You can stream The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.