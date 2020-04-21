After four years, veteran producer RJD2 drops off his new project titled The Fun Ones. Featuring 14 new tracks and guest appearances by STS, Khari Mateen, Homeboy Sandman, and Aceyalone.
You can stream The Fun Ones in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.
- “No Helmet Up Indianola”
- “Indoor S’mores”
- “20 Grand Palace”
- “One of a Kind” f. Homeboy Sandman
- “High Street Will Never Die”
- “Pull Up On Love” f. STS & Khari Mateen
- “All I’m After” f. Jordan Brown
- “Flocking To The Nearest Machine”
- “And It Sold For 45k”
- “The Freshmen Lettered”
- “A Genuine Gentleman” f. Aceyalone
- “Itch Ditch Mission”
- “My Very Own Burglar Neighbor”
- “A Salute To Blood Bowl Legends”