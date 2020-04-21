DJ Critical Hype gives fans another stellar mash-up mixtape. This time he matches J. Cole’s vocals over production by The Neptunes in his new tape In Search Of… COLE. Critical Hype told Genius about the project:

“I thought it would be nice to give a different perspective of Cole’s style and flows over different production. Cole was pictured in the studio with Pharrell at the beginning of his career. They were supposed to work on something. I don’t know why it never came to fruition, but I thought it would be dope to hear Cole over some classic Neptunes beats.”

You can stream In Search Of… COLE in its entirety below.



