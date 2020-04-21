LION BABE gives a tribute to their fans with their new video “Into Me”. Directed by Taj François. Shot during their sold-out Brooklyn concert. They had this to say about the visual:

“Thank you for your energy, love and support!. Honoring our amazing Cosmic Wind run and the humans who bless us each night with your presence. We miss you all and hope in this time that we are physically apart, we stay connected through the funk with the funk!”

Watch the video below and download Cosmic Wind now on Apple Music/Google Play.

