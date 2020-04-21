

Victoria Monét is set to release her new album Jaguar before the end of 2020. Here is her latest single titled “DIVE”. Monét had this to say about the record:

“Women are an adventure. We are as powerful as oceans, as beneficial as H2O and as fun as any theme park. Anyone lucky enough to taste that thrill should go all in. ‘Dive’ playfully invites one to do so. It emphasizes the importance of women getting our pleasure through oral sex. It’s not talked about enough from our perspective and I wanted to break the ice. They say most humans are about 60% water, but I believe women must be 69% so dive in baby.”

