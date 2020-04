On this episode: Joe talks about his realization that nothing matters (11:55). The guys also recap Teddy Riley vs Babyface’s battle (21:50), remember Prince (69:10), discusses part 1 & 2 of the Michael Jordan documentary (82:30) and more.

Sleeper Picks Joe: Mizzo – “Dour Hour” Rory: TeeMarrr – “Cool Enough” Mal: The-Dream – “Say Something” Parks: Ab- Soul – “Freestyle”