A$AP Ferg delivers with the official video for his single “Value”. Directed by Ferg and Hidji. Ferg had this to say about the visual:

“The video shows the progression of my people. It starts with imagery of slaves, whips and chains. People of today drive whips (as in cars) and wear chains (as in jewelry). My grandmother recites a poem in the intro of the video speaking on our ancestry and the oppression we went through. The video shows we are still going through those problems, but ‘look at me now’ is also a chant showing how many of us strived to overcome many of the limitations put in front of us. Me making it out of the hood as a big rapper and living in a mansion with art on the walls shows how far we can go.”

Watch the video below.

