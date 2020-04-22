Wale revisits his critically acclaimed album Wow… That’s Crazy with a powerful video for the intro, “Sue Me” featuring Kelly Price. Directed by Kirby Jean-Raymond. Wale spoke about the visual:

“What if you could walk through a day in the life of an average African American young man? What would you see? What would you hear? What would you face? We wanted to redefine the whole narrative and allow everybody to step into these shoes. I’ve never been more proud of a video than what we did here. Kerby really brought this vision to life, and Reebok helped make it a reality. I hope it makes you think a little. While you’re thinking, stay safe and stay home!”

Watch the “Sue Me” video below and download Wow… That’s Crazy now on Apple Music/Google Play.

