With their new album Walking With Lions set to drop May 8th, Jamo Gang premiere their next single from the project. This one is titled “The 1st Time” featuring DJ Premier, Slug (of Atmosphere) and Tyler Kimbro. Jamo Gang member El Gant had this to say about the record:

“We were all in the studio hanging out with Premier one night, and Preem played a few things he had in the chamber. We really liked the vibe to it, and the rest is history. J57 thought it was the perfect song to ask Slug to be a part of and he was with it. It is really exciting for us to have these two together for the first time on one of our songs.”

J57 adds.

“This song means a LOT to us. This is my first time rhyming on a DJ Premier beat and working with Slug, two people I’ve looked up to for many years before becoming friends with them. This is perfect. Premier even brought in legendary piano player, Tyler Kimbro to bless the track, which was also an honor.”