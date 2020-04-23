Due to the quarantine, Alicia Keys has pushed back her upcoming album A.L.I.C.I.A. but she decides to still give her fans new music with a new record titled “Good Job”. AK had this to say about the track:

“Whether you’re on the frontlines at the hospitals, balancing work, family and homeschool teaching, delivering mail, packages, or food, or facing other personal difficulties because of COVID-19, I feel you. You are seen, loved and deeply appreciated.”

You can stream “Good Job” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.





