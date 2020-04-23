Stalley will be releasing his new EP Pariah on April 24th. He has this to about the new project:

“My first release, Going Ape, was inspired by what I was listening to as I traversed the city by bus and train, alone in my fears and anxieties—wondering if I could make it in the Big Apple. Almost a decade a later, we are all isolated. I feel so much for my friends and family across the globe. Despite all that’s going on I have to use music as a vessel to express myself. I hope all those in the BCG family and beyond can find some transformative space through this new project.”

Here is the first single from the project titled “Slow Down BB”. Produced by Jansport J.





