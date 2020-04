K Camp follows the remix for his hit single “Lottery (Renegade)” with his new album Kiss 5. Featuring fifteen new records and guest appearances by Fabo, Jacquees, Joe Trufant, 6LACK, Ari Lennox, Tink, and Yella Beezy, and Jeremih.

