Travis Scott and Kid Cudi team up again for a new collab titled “THE SCOTTS”, which was premiered during Scott’s Fortnite performance, ASTRONOMICAL. Produced by Daytrip, Dot Da Genius, Plain Pat, Travis and Mike Dean.

The song also is accompanied by a new drop of merch, including an action figure, a Nerf Gun and gaming jerseys.

You can stream “THE SCOTTS” and watch the Fortnite concert below.