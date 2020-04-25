Joe jumps right into a recap of Rory F. Baby vs Mal and they give their perspectives on the outcome of the battle between Lil Wayne vs Fabolous mixtapes (12:52). The guys also pay respects to Fred the Godson (24:45), Rory compares DaBaby to Fetty Wap’s run (36:02), French vs Kendrick Lamar (47:33) and Young Young (55:27), Joe is exposed as the king of “slime” (61:35), the NFL Draft and much more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: T-Pain and Chris Brown – “Wake Up Dead” Rory: Fred the Godson – “Intro” Mal: Fred the Godson – “She Call Me God 2” Parks: Fred the Godson – “Doves Fly”