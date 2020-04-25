Los Angeles’ India Shawn links up with 6LACK for her new single titled “NOT TOO DEEP”. She says about the single and the visual:

“The coming project is about exploring human emotions, and for every emotion, there’s a different outfit…I shed my typical comfy wear & vans to reveal a more bold, sexy, yet vulnerable version of myself,” she continues. “I had an amazing team that spent countless hours hand gluing Swarovski crystals to my body. We put a lot of time & energy into the details, and it shines through. Robin Eisenberg did a phenomenal job animating the second half of the video to bring the storyline full circle.”

You can stream and watch the video for "NOT TOO DEEP" below.


