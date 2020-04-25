

Ric Wilson and Terrace Martin will be releasing a joint project titled They Call Me Disco dropping May 8th. They link up with BJ the Chicago Kid for the first single titled “Chicago Bae”. Produced by Ted Chung and J-Trx. Wilson had this to say about the collab

“The disco-inspired funk never stops. Me and Terrace wanted to make something people can move to and free themselves. When I toured with Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, the band started calling me ‘disco’ on the bus, so that’s where the name came from. If you’ve ever met me, you know two stepping is my favorite thing to do.”

Terrace adds.

“This record is a beautiful reminder the disco never stops. Keep smiling, keep dancing, and keep loving.”

You can stream “Chicago Bae” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.





