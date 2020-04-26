

Quelle Chris and Chris Keys drop off their new project Innocent Country 2. Featuring 16 new tracks and guest appearances by Homeboy Sandman, Denmark Vessey, Billy Woods, Fresh Daily, Joseph Chilliams, Earl Sweatshirt & more. Chris had this to say about the project

“The album deals with finding peace within the pain expressed in Innocent Country. The overtones of pessimism in IC1 have been replaced with hope. This ‘country,’ presented as both the individual and the whole, has hands stained in blood. From action and inaction. IC2 is not only about recognizing what makes us who we are, good and evil, but about acknowledging, growing, healing, helping, communicating, living, learning (and more verbs than I can attempt to write in a quote) together….So many human truths that should bring us together have been turned into tools to separate us. We (Chris and I) are not here to solve the world’s problems. We’re not here to play ‘woke’ or conscience or some other label that distracts from the music/message. We are simply humans with hearts, eyes, ears and voices. We only wish to share a few spells of positivity that, if received, may provide a sword, a shield and a soundtrack for light in the often bleak timeline that is the now.”

You can stream Innocent Country 2 in its entirety below and download it now on BandCamp.