Skyzoo and Italian jazz band Dumbo Station drop off their new EP titled The Bluest Note. Skyzoo has this to say about the project

“homage to the classic jazz albums of the genre’s heyday (when LPs were around six tracks total)..is the storytelling and inner-city expressions you’ve come to know and love from [Sky], attached to the jazz orchestration [he’s] dying to introduce to some and re-introduce to others…As much as I’ve incorporated my favorite genre of music with my other favorite genre of music, this is the first time I’ve been able to craft an entire project based on jazz production from top to bottom. From writing musical arrangements with them and having them bring them to life in the studio in Rome, Italy; it was a perfect union and execution of what I foresaw when I began to sketch out the project.”

