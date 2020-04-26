Juice WRLD’s family/estate give fans his first posthumous solo single titled “Righteous”.

“Juice was a prolific who dedicated his life to making music.Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process for us.”

Here is the official video. Directed by Steve Cannon and animated by Tristan Zammit, Bao, Geoffrey Maclean, Michael Sung & Alex Sarzosa.

Watch the “Righteous” video below and download now on Apple Music/Google Play.

