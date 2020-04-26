

Eto will be releasing his new album, The Beauty Of It, on May 15th. He links up with Willie the Kid and Rome Streetz titled “Rusty Stainless”. Produced by Statik Selektah.

The Beauty Of It features 15 new records and guest appearances/production by Alchemist, Statik Selektah, Daringer, Grafh, Vinnie Paz, Ill Bill, Marco Polo, Large Professor, and more.

You can stream “Rusty Stainless” below.