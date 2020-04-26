Eto will be releasing his new album, The Beauty Of It, on May 15th. He links up with Willie the Kid and Rome Streetz titled “Rusty Stainless”. Produced by Statik Selektah.
The Beauty Of It features 15 new records and guest appearances/production by Alchemist, Statik Selektah, Daringer, Grafh, Vinnie Paz, Ill Bill, Marco Polo, Large Professor, and more.
You can stream “Rusty Stainless” below.
- The Beauty Of It (prod. Motif Alumni)
- No ft. Flee Lord & Grafh (prod. Illien Rosewell)
- Nothing Like You ft. Nyticka Hemingway (prod. Backpack Beats)
- The Pot (prod. Alchemist)
- Guilty Interlude (prod. Daringer)
- Rusty Stainless ft. Willie The Kid & Rome Streetz (prod. Statik Selektah)
- Growin Pains (prod. Asethic)
- Beloved (prod. Marco Polo)
- Metal Lords ft. Vinnie Paz, Ill Bill & Lord Goat (prod. Illien Rosewell)
- Innocence Interlude (prod. V Don)
- Lawless ft. Sha Hef (prod. V Don)
- No Reply ft. Jai Black (prod. Eto)
- Pissin In Bottles (prod. DJ Green Lantern)
- Purpose Interlude (prod. Windsor James)
- Back At The BBQ ft. Watts (prod. Large Professor)