Kali Uchis surprises fans with a new EP titled, To Feel Alive. Featuring four new tracks and no listed guest appearances. She spoke about the project stating:

“I hope I can offer some solace to you with this EP I’ve put together in my room in quarantine, and I can’t wait to share my real album [ed. note: the formal follow-up to her debut album Isolation] with you soon. Please take care of your hearts, minds, bodies and souls.”

You can stream To Feel Alive in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



