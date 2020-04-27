Run The Jewels will be releasing their highly anticipated new album RTJ4 soon. Killer Mike and El-P decide to give fans the official video for their single “Ooh LA LA” featuring DJ Premier and Greg Nice. RTJ says about the visual

“We shot this video only a few weeks before the pandemic hit with no clue as to what the future held. the fact that we got the chance to do it is damn near miraculous in hindsight. In conceptualizing the video with our friends Brian and Vanessa Beletic we imagined the world on the day that the age old struggle of class was finally over. A day that humanity, empathy, and community were victorious over the forces that would separate us based on arbitrary systems created by man.”

They continue.

“This video is a fantasy of waking up on a day that there is no monetary system, no dividing line, no false construct to tell our fellow man that they are less or more than anyone else. Not that people are without but that the whole meaning of money has vanished. That we have somehow solved our self created caste system and can now start fresh with love, hope and celebration. It’s a dream of humanity’s V-DAY… and the party we know would pop off.”

Watch the “Ooh LA LA” video below