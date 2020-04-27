Emmy award-winning rapper Jabee will be releasing his new album This World Is So Fragile And Cruel I’m Glad I Got You on May 22nd. Here is his Statik Selektah-produced first single from the project titled “Checmate” featuring Lil B and Slug (of Atmosphere). Here’s what he had to say about the record:

“The concept really came from Lil B. I was in NY at Statik’s studio and heard the beat. I did my verse and sent it to Lil B to peep and what he sent back really changed the direction of the song. “At the same time I was also talking to Slug about a track and he really liked the Statik beat and it all came together from there. I identify with both Slug and Lil B in different ways and that duality really shines through on this track.”

You can stream “Checmate” below.

  1. “The Mirror” f. Propaganda (prod. Rnd 1)
  2. “Recipe” (prod. 88 Keys)
  3. “Clic” (prod. Smitti Boi)
  4. “No Allegiance” (prod. Smitti Boy)
  5. “We Got It” f. Wale (prod. Leron Vision)
  6. “Food For Thought” f. Medaforacle (prod. Paul Cabbin)
  7. “Fragile and Cruel” f. The Allie Lauren Project (prod. Lauren Nicole Clare)
  8. “Hope” (prod. Blev)
  9. “Checmate” f. Slug & Lil B (prod. Statik Selektah)
  10. “Birth Name” (prod. Smitti Boi)
  11. “Hold Up” (prod. S1 – Symbolic One)
  12. “Our Sons” f. Trishes (prod. Statik Selektah)
  13. “Hands Up” (prod. Smitti Boi)
  14. “Gotta Get To Heaven” f. The Allie Lauren Project (prod. Lauren Nicole Clare)

