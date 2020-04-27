Emmy award-winning rapper Jabee will be releasing his new album This World Is So Fragile And Cruel I’m Glad I Got You on May 22nd. Here is his Statik Selektah-produced first single from the project titled “Checmate” featuring Lil B and Slug (of Atmosphere). Here’s what he had to say about the record:
“The concept really came from Lil B. I was in NY at Statik’s studio and heard the beat. I did my verse and sent it to Lil B to peep and what he sent back really changed the direction of the song. “At the same time I was also talking to Slug about a track and he really liked the Statik beat and it all came together from there. I identify with both Slug and Lil B in different ways and that duality really shines through on this track.”
You can stream “Checmate” below.
- “The Mirror” f. Propaganda (prod. Rnd 1)
- “Recipe” (prod. 88 Keys)
- “Clic” (prod. Smitti Boi)
- “No Allegiance” (prod. Smitti Boy)
- “We Got It” f. Wale (prod. Leron Vision)
- “Food For Thought” f. Medaforacle (prod. Paul Cabbin)
- “Fragile and Cruel” f. The Allie Lauren Project (prod. Lauren Nicole Clare)
- “Hope” (prod. Blev)
- “Checmate” f. Slug & Lil B (prod. Statik Selektah)
- “Birth Name” (prod. Smitti Boi)
- “Hold Up” (prod. S1 – Symbolic One)
- “Our Sons” f. Trishes (prod. Statik Selektah)
- “Hands Up” (prod. Smitti Boi)
- “Gotta Get To Heaven” f. The Allie Lauren Project (prod. Lauren Nicole Clare)