Emmy award-winning rapper Jabee will be releasing his new album This World Is So Fragile And Cruel I’m Glad I Got You on May 22nd. Here is his Statik Selektah-produced first single from the project titled “Checmate” featuring Lil B and Slug (of Atmosphere). Here’s what he had to say about the record:

“The concept really came from Lil B. I was in NY at Statik’s studio and heard the beat. I did my verse and sent it to Lil B to peep and what he sent back really changed the direction of the song. “At the same time I was also talking to Slug about a track and he really liked the Statik beat and it all came together from there. I identify with both Slug and Lil B in different ways and that duality really shines through on this track.”

You can stream “Checmate” below.