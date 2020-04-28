Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud are teaming up for a new project titled Eat When You’re Hungry Sleep When You’re Tired, which hits stores on May 1st. Here is their new single titled “Can’t Be Stopped” featuring Larry June. Jay Worthy had this to say about the collab:

“When I moved to NYC, I told Body to link me with Fraud; as I always knew we would make something special. Next thing you know we were locked in doing an EP. We was in the studio till 7 am every night. It had my sleep schedule and eating all f**ked up. The sh*t was fun though– I’d do it all over again.”

You can stream “Can’t Be Stopped” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



