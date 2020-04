In this episode:

The guys discuss the events that took place over the weekend (7:09) and encourage men to hold each other accountable for their actions (25:15). Also, Rory addresses a tweet of his that resurfaced (58:33), Joe believes we owe Sisqo an apology (118:33), a recap on what shows the guys are binge-watching (141:33) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: K. Roosevelt – “Do Me Now” Rory: Berhana – “Lucky Strike” Mal: Money Man – “Beat the Odds” Parks: Ransom – “Hellraiser”