Doja Cat’s popular new single “Say So” is now certified platinum. Today she surprises her fans by announcing Nicki Minaj with join her for the official remix. She tweeted:

YOU ASKED FOR IT 🥁 #SaySoRemix to get a sneak peek of the remix ft. @NICKIMINAJ

The remix is rumored to be released this Friday (May 1st) so stay tuned.

